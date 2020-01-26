San Diego Museum Month Offers Half-Price Admissions Throughout February

Share This Article:

San Diegans, their families and guests can explore 42 museums at half price in February thanks to the return of San Diego Museum Month.

The passes, which are available at public libraries and Macy’s stores, permit up to four guests of any age to receive 50% off the cost of regular admission.

Among the participating institutions are the Barona Cultural Center & Museum, Birch Aquarium at Scripps, California Surf Museum, Fleet Science Center, San Diego Air & Space Museum and USS Midway Museum.

“San Diego is about more than beaches and big-name tourist attractions,” said Nicole Miller-Coleman, executive director of the San Diego Museum Council. “We believe everyone deserves rich and diverse museum experiences. Thanks to the partners who support this unparalleled community access program, including Hilton Hotels and regional public libraries, those experiences are more tangible than ever.”

For the third year, Hilton is supporting Museum Month by offering visitors museum passes and special deals when they book at participating Hilton properties across San Diego County.

“San Diego is an incredible arts and culture destination that deserves the spotlight,” said Beth Caulfield, senior director of destination marketing at Hilton. “We are thrilled to be able to share these unique museum experiences with our guests. Whether they are art aficionados, history buffs, nature lovers or simply curious for new adventures in San Diego, there is a cultural gem waiting to ‘wow’ them during Museum Month.”

The San Diego Museum Council began the program in 1989 to promote the region’s diverse range of cultural institutions. The program has become a popular annual tradition drawing more than 25,000 museum visitors.

