New ‘Access2Awesome’ Initiative Offers Free Tickets to Arts Events

A coalition of 100 San Diego arts organizations is offering weekly drawings for free access to scores of performances, events and exhibits across the region.

The “Access2Awesome” drawings will take place every Tuesday night through April 7. San Diego residents just need to register once by texting SDARTS to 555888 or by visiting the website.

One lucky entrant will win the Access2Awesome grand prize: free tickets each week for a year from May 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, from participating organizations.

Arts+Culture:San Diego created the giveaway to strengthen the region’s quality of life through the enrichment offered by participation in diverse cultural offerings.

“Arts and culture is absolutely everywhere, every day. It is instrumental to our lifestyle in San Diego,” said Peter Comiskey, a spokesman for the arts coalition. “It’s creativity in neighborhoods throughout the city. It’s grass roots murals, it’s music in classrooms, and it’s the amazing shows and exhibitions our many diverse cultural organizations offer every day. Everything is tied together, and the creative community is what makes San Diego shine.”

Participating arts organizations include the San Diego Museum of Art, Cygnet Theatre, Museum of Photographic Arts, Center for World Music, Fleet Science Center, San Diego Ballet, The Old Globe and San Diego Opera, among many others.

In addition to the free tickets, the program’s website offers tools to help residents and visitors experience and enjoy the arts, and find information about events, performances, and ongoing displays to increase their interaction with the creative community.

“We want to ensure people connect to the arts in a meaningful way, and celebrate arts and culture throughout the city of San Diego to improve the well being of its citizens,” said Comiskey, who is executive director of the Balboa Park Cultural Partnership.

