Share This Article:

The renowned Westminster Choir from Princeton, NJ, will perform Sunday afternoon, Jan. 19, during St. James by-the-Sea’s 35th anniversary music season.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Highlights of the 4 p.m. concert include Benjamin Britten’s Hymn to Saint Cecilia, Daniel Elder’s O Magnum Mysterium, Frederick Hall’s arrangement of Steal Away, Jake Runestad’s Let My Love Be Heard, and Arnold Schönberg’s Friede auf Erden.

Composed of students at Westminster Choir College, the ensemble is the chorus-in-residence for the Spoleto Festival USA, where it has performed since 1977. It has been hailed as the “gold standard” of American choral music.

The choir is visiting La Jolla for the first time during a West Coast tour for its 100th anniversary year.

“We look forward to sharing this very meaningful program with audiences on the West Coast,” said conductor Joe Miller. “We’re especially pleased to perform at St. James by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where Westminster Choir College alumnus Alex Benestelli is the director of music.”

Tickets are $30 and are available online. St. James is located at 743 Prospect St. in La Jolla.

Renowned Westminster Choir to Perform Sunday at St. James in La Jolla was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: