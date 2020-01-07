Mixed Media Artist James Stone to Appear at Escondido Festival

Share This Article:

San Diego County mixed media artist James Stone will appear at the Escondido Chocolate Festival next month.

The festival, which takes place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, will include a glass-blowing demonstration from the award-winning Stone. Stone, a longtime Escondido business owner, is the recipient of multiple awards, including the 2019 Family & Visitor Attraction Awards in LUXlife Magazine.

The Escondido Chocolate Festival will also feature more than 20 restaurants, shops and spas in the historic downtown Escondido. Guests can also expect wine, craft beer and live entertainment.

Admission to the event is currently $40 per person. The price goes up on Feb. 1 to $50 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to brownpapertickets.com/event/4440661. To learn more about Stone and his work, go to www.stoneandglass.com.

