Chow Down, Foodies: Winter San Diego Restaurant Week Back Jan. 19

The 16th annual winter San Diego Restaurant Week returns for eight days beginning Sunday, Jan. 19, with more than 180 participating restaurants.

Diners can try three-course prix-fixe dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $50 per person or two-course lunch menus for $10, $15 or $20 per person.

Take a culinary tour through San Diego County, from the South Bay to East County to Oceanside. Among the restaurants participating are Mister A’s, with its famous skyline view, the classic Argyle Steakhouse in Carlsbad, Bencotto Italian Kitchen in Little Italy, Nine-Ten in La Jolla, Vincent’s in historic downtown Escondido and the SEA180° Coastal Tavern overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Imperial Beach.

Many of the restaurants allow you to customize your meal while still saving money and encouraging experimentation with “Restaurant Week Your Way.”

The event is sponsored by the San Diego chapter of the California Restaurant Association. More information and a searchable database of restaurants is available online.

