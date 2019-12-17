Addison, WineSellar Make Open Table’s Annual List of Top 100 U.S. Restaurants

Share This Article:

Two restaurants in San Diego, Addision in Del Mar and WineSellar & Brasserie in Mira Mesa, made OpenTable’s annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States.

The list, based on diner reviews compiled by the reservation service, included 22 restaurants in California, which led the nation in standout eateries. Florida, New York and Pennsylvania tied for second place on the list with seven restaurants each.

“Whether a restaurant has received national accolades or is built on local fanfare, our top 100 reflects diners’ favorite culinary experiences across the country,” said OpenTable COO Andrea Johnston in releasing the list on Tuesday.

“What ultimately ties these restaurants together is their excellent hospitality paired with incredible dishes, which is why diners are applauding them with rave reviews,” she added.

Addison, which is located in the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, is the only restaurant in San Diego County with a coveted Michelin star and frequently makes OpenTable lists.

WineSellar, which opened in 1989 along with an extensive wine store, is new to the list.

OpenTable said the national list was compiled from diner reviews collected between Oct. 1, 2018, and Sept. 30, 2019.

